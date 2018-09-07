English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SCERT Odisha Results 2018 Declared at samsodisha.gov.in. How to Check
The SCERT 2018 examination for the recruitment for various teacher posts in Odisha was conducted on August 7 to August 14, 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
New Delhi: SCERT Results 2018 | The Odisha SCERT Results 2018 have been declared on September 7 (today). The State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT), Odisha declared the SCERT Result 2018 on its official website - samsodisha.gov.in.
The SCERT 2018 examination for the recruitment for various teacher posts in Odisha was conducted on August 7 to August 14, 2018.
The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Odisha exam is conducted by SAMS Odisha for admissions to different teachers’ education courses such as D.El.Ed, B.Ed, B.P.Ed, B.H.Ed, M.Ed, and M.Phil (education) in the state of Odisha.
Candidates who had applied for the SCERT Odisha Recruitment 2018 must visit the official website and download their Admit Card by following the instructions given below:
How to check SCERT Odisha Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://samsodisha.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link that says ‘Teacher Education & SCERT’ under ‘School & Mass Education’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Existing Student Login’
Step 4 - Click on ‘SCERT Results 2018’
Step 5 – Enter details like Registration number and password
Step 6 – Download the SCERT Results 2018 once it appears on your screen
Step 7 – Download the SCERT Results 2018 and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://scert.samsodisha.gov.in/ManageStudent/UserRegistration.aspx
Around 2 lakh candidates have applied for the SCERT Odisha Recruitment 2018 for teacher’s posts in various education courses such as D.El.Ed, B.Ed, B.P.Ed, B.H.Ed, M.Ed, and M.Phil (Education) in 84 Institution across Odisha state.
The website is currently slow to respond thereby candidates are advised to be patient and try to download admit card after a short while.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
