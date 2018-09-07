English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SCERT Odisha Results 2018: Entrance Exam Result Declared at samsodisha.gov.in. How to Check
SCERT Odisha Result 2018 & Merit List for the entrance exams of various teacher training courses has been released on its official website – scert.samsodisha.gov.in.
New Delhi: SCERT Results 2018 | The Odisha SCERT Results 2018 have been declared on September 7 (today). The State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT), Odisha declared the SCERT Result 2018 on its official website - scert.samsodisha.gov.in.
SCERT Odisha had organized the entrance examinations for B.ED-Arts, B.ED-Science, D.EL.ED - (Odia), D.EL.ED - (Telugu), D.EL.ED - (Urdu), D.EL.ED - (Olchiki), B.H.Ed, B.P.ED, M.ED and M. Phil from 7th to 14th August 2018, last month, for candidates seeking admissions for the academic year 2018-19.
Candidates who had applied for the SCERT Odisha Recruitment 2018 must visit the official website and download their Admit Card by following the instructions given below:
How to check SCERT Odisha Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://samsodisha.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link that says ‘Teacher Education & SCERT’ under ‘School & Mass Education’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Existing Student Login’
Step 4 - Click on ‘SCERT Results 2018’
Step 5 – Enter details like Registration number and password
Step 6 – Download the SCERT Results 2018 once it appears on your screen
Step 7 – Download the SCERT Results 2018 and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://scert.samsodisha.gov.in/ManageStudent/UserRegistration.aspx
Although the results of the same have been released by SAMS Odisha, however, the official website is not responding currently. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance examination must try opening the SAMS Odisha portal after some time as due to heavy traffic the website is down right now but may start working shortly.
Candidates who will make it to the merit list will be eligible to appear for the counseling process to claim a seat in a total of 84 Educational Institutes in the state of Odisha.
