GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SCERT Odisha Results 2018: Entrance Exam Result Declared at samsodisha.gov.in. How to Check

SCERT Odisha Result 2018 & Merit List for the entrance exams of various teacher training courses has been released on its official website – scert.samsodisha.gov.in.

News18.com

Updated:September 7, 2018, 1:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SCERT Odisha Results 2018: Entrance Exam Result Declared at samsodisha.gov.in. How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
New Delhi: SCERT Results 2018 | The Odisha SCERT Results 2018 have been declared on September 7 (today). The State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT), Odisha declared the SCERT Result 2018 on its official website - scert.samsodisha.gov.in.

SCERT Odisha had organized the entrance examinations for B.ED-Arts, B.ED-Science, D.EL.ED - (Odia), D.EL.ED - (Telugu), D.EL.ED - (Urdu), D.EL.ED - (Olchiki), B.H.Ed, B.P.ED, M.ED and M. Phil from 7th to 14th August 2018, last month, for candidates seeking admissions for the academic year 2018-19.

Candidates who had applied for the SCERT Odisha Recruitment 2018 must visit the official website and download their Admit Card by following the instructions given below:

How to check SCERT Odisha Result 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://samsodisha.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link that says ‘Teacher Education & SCERT’ under ‘School & Mass Education’ on the home page

Step 3 – Click on link ‘Existing Student Login’

Step 4 - Click on ‘SCERT Results 2018’

Step 5 – Enter details like Registration number and password

Step 6 – Download the SCERT Results 2018 once it appears on your screen

Step 7 – Download the SCERT Results 2018 and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - http://scert.samsodisha.gov.in/ManageStudent/UserRegistration.aspx

Although the results of the same have been released by SAMS Odisha, however, the official website is not responding currently. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance examination must try opening the SAMS Odisha portal after some time as due to heavy traffic the website is down right now but may start working shortly.

Candidates who will make it to the merit list will be eligible to appear for the counseling process to claim a seat in a total of 84 Educational Institutes in the state of Odisha.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...