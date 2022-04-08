Schedule, Route of Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Train Changed Due to Maintenance Work. Details Here

The Indian Railways has announced a big change to the routes of trains going to the Northeastern states. Trains running from Dibrugarh will now run on diverted routes because of the maintenance work at the Bareilly-Bareilly Cantt station of the Moradabad-Shahjahanpur division. Due to this, the services of trains operating between Dibrugarh-Lalgarh will be affected. Here’s the changed schedule and diverted route.

Train No. 15909, the Dibrugarh-Lalgarh, will depart on April 8 and operate via the Shahjahanpur-Pilibhit-Bareilly route.

Train No. 15910, Lalgarh – Dibrugarh will depart from Lalgarh on April 9, with a delay of 300 minutes from its scheduled time, i.e., 00.50 (on April 10, 2022) instead of 19.50.

This is not the first time the schedule of trains has been changed. Earlier, train number 19665, the Khajuraho-Udaipur City express, departed from Agra Cantt station on April 8 instead of its original departure station Khajuraho.

Last month, the railways resumed providing bedrolls to passengers travelling in AC coaches. As a precautionary measure against the virus’s spread, the service had remained suspended since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

However, as the number of new COVID-19 cases declined, services resumed and will soon be available on all trains. Passengers on AC coaches will be given a pillow, blanker, two-bed sheets, and a towel all wrapped in a sealed cover.

