LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

School Building Collapses In Uttarakhand After Heavy Rainfall Wrecks Havoc

There were no casualties as the state administration had declared a holiday for schools on January 22 in view of heavy rainfall and snow in the region.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
School Building Collapses In Uttarakhand After Heavy Rainfall Wrecks Havoc
Rescue workers at work. (Reuters file photo)
Loading...
Chamoli: A school in Uttarakhand's Chamoli collapsed on Tuesday morning after heavy rainfall in the region.

Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Gopeshwar area was reduced to a rubble after the roof of the building came down. A photo shared by news agency ANI showed broken desks and people atop the debris.



There were no casualties as the state administration had declared a holiday for schools on January 22 in view of heavy rainfall and snow in the region.

There has been widespread rain and snowfall in Uttarakhand and the MET department has predicted isolated hailstorms in the region.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram