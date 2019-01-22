English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
School Building Collapses In Uttarakhand After Heavy Rainfall Wrecks Havoc
There were no casualties as the state administration had declared a holiday for schools on January 22 in view of heavy rainfall and snow in the region.
Rescue workers at work. (Reuters file photo)
Chamoli: A school in Uttarakhand's Chamoli collapsed on Tuesday morning after heavy rainfall in the region.
Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Gopeshwar area was reduced to a rubble after the roof of the building came down. A photo shared by news agency ANI showed broken desks and people atop the debris.
There has been widespread rain and snowfall in Uttarakhand and the MET department has predicted isolated hailstorms in the region.
Chamoli: Saraswati Shishu Mandir school's building collapses in Gopeshwar following heavy rainfall in the region. #Uttarakhand administration had declared holiday for the schools for today in view of warning of heavy rainfall and snow. pic.twitter.com/17EjWeJTqn— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2019
