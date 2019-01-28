English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
School Bus in Andhra Carrying 50 Children Falls into Culvert, Two Critical
The incident occured in the Guntur district of the state, with three students reported to be in critical condition and have been rushed to the hospital
Image: ANI/Twitter
New Delhi: A school bus carrying 50 children fell into a culvert in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district this morning, leaving several injured.
According to news agency ANI, 15 students suffer minor injuries and 2 students are in critical condition.
The driver of the bus is being questioned by the police.
Further details awaited.
