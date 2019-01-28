LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

School Bus in Andhra Carrying 50 Children Falls into Culvert, Two Critical

The incident occured in the Guntur district of the state, with three students reported to be in critical condition and have been rushed to the hospital

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
Image: ANI/Twitter
New Delhi: A school bus carrying 50 children fell into a culvert in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district this morning, leaving several injured.

According to news agency ANI, 15 students suffer minor injuries and 2 students are in critical condition.

The driver of the bus is being questioned by the police.

Further details awaited.

