School & Colleges Shut, Relaxed Curfew Timings: What All Changes & What Remains Same in Unlock 2.0

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released guidelines for Unlock 2.0 on Thursday as part of it easing of curbs that have been in place in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The new guidelines that will come into effect from July 1 are based on feedback received from states and Union territories, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments.

The operations of domestic flights and passenger trains will be further expanded in a calibrated manner, the Centre said. The government's guidelines come on a day when Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu extended lockdowns in their respective states to July 31 in view of the rising number of infections.

On May 30, the government had extended lockdown in the country but with significant relaxations.

The government had called this phase of re-opening as ‘Unlock 1.0’, and religious places, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services and malls were allowed to reopen from June 8.

Here is everything that you need to know about the new guidelines:

Has the lockdown been extended?

Yes, till July 31, only for containment zones.

Are the colour codes dividing zones back?

No, the country is broadly divided into containment and non-containment zones.

What changed in the new guidelines?

Night curfew timings have also been relaxed from 10pm to 5am as against the earlier curbs of 9pm to 6am.

Will schools and colleges open?

Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed till July 31.

Will I continue to go to work?

Yes, private offices will continue operating outside containment zones.

Will shops selling non-essentials remain open?

Yes, rules and guidelines for commercial stores remain the same.

Can I continue visiting a temple or religious place?

Yes.

Can I go out for a walk or cycle in my neighbourhood?

Yes, but not beyond the permitted hours.

Can children go out to parks?

The Centre has advised children below 10 years of age and persons above 65 years with co-morbidities to stay indoors.

Can my house-help and driver continue to come for work?

Yes, that is for the resident welfare associations to decide.

Any changes in sale of alcohol?

No.

Can I travel to another state?

Yes, air and railway services will continue to operate.

Can I visit a salon?

Yes, salon will remain open with proper social distancing rules.

Will cinema halls be allowed to open?

No.

Will metro services resume?

Not until July 31.