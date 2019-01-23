LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

School Headmaster, Clerk Held for Taking Bribe from Woman Teacher

The headmaster and the clerk allegedly asked the teacher to give them Rs 100 per month for clearing her salary.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
Image for representation only.
Palghar: The headmaster and clerk of a government school in Palghar district of Maharashtra have been arrested for allegedly demanding bribe from a woman teacher, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

Headmaster Nandakumar More (52) and clerk Pundalik Dalvi (53) of the ashram school in Jawhar taluka allegedly asked the teacher to give them Rs 100 per month for clearing her salary, the ACB said in a release.

They told the woman that she had a backlog of Rs 600 as commission for drawing salary for the last six months. In addition to this, they also demanded Rs 400 for clearing her dearness allowance (DA) arrears, it said.

The woman approached the ACB which laid a trap and nabbed the duo while they were accepting money from the woman at the school on Wednesday evening, the release said.

The two accused were subsequently arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it added.


