GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

School Headmaster Suspended over Comment on CM Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh

The headmaster had allegedly made derogatory remarks against Nath at a meeting held in the school two days ago.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2019, 10:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
School Headmaster Suspended over Comment on CM Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh
File photo of Kamal Nath
Loading...
Jabalpur (MP): The headmaster of a government school in Jabalpur was suspended on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Jabalpur District Collector Chhavi Bharadwaj suspended Mukesh Tiwari, the headmaster of government-run Kanishta Buniyadi Middle School.

Tiwari had allegedly made derogatory remarks against Nath at a meeting held in the school two days ago.

A video where Tiwari is purportedly seen making the remarks went viral on social media.

On examination of the video, the teacher was prima facie found violating the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, the collector's order read.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram