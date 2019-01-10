English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
School Headmaster Suspended over Comment on CM Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh
The headmaster had allegedly made derogatory remarks against Nath at a meeting held in the school two days ago.
File photo of Kamal Nath
Loading...
Jabalpur (MP): The headmaster of a government school in Jabalpur was suspended on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
Jabalpur District Collector Chhavi Bharadwaj suspended Mukesh Tiwari, the headmaster of government-run Kanishta Buniyadi Middle School.
Tiwari had allegedly made derogatory remarks against Nath at a meeting held in the school two days ago.
A video where Tiwari is purportedly seen making the remarks went viral on social media.
On examination of the video, the teacher was prima facie found violating the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, the collector's order read.
Jabalpur District Collector Chhavi Bharadwaj suspended Mukesh Tiwari, the headmaster of government-run Kanishta Buniyadi Middle School.
Tiwari had allegedly made derogatory remarks against Nath at a meeting held in the school two days ago.
A video where Tiwari is purportedly seen making the remarks went viral on social media.
On examination of the video, the teacher was prima facie found violating the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, the collector's order read.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Nick Fury Confirms Captain Marvel Can Time Travel, Hints She Might be the Saviour in Avengers Endgame
- Sonam, Sunita & Rhea Kapoor are Elegance Personified in White-Gold Outfits by Rohit Bal
- Roger Federer Names Wimbledon as Potential Future Farewell Venue
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results