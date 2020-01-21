Take the pledge to vote

'School, Hospital, Water, Electricity vs BJP, JD(U), Cong': Kejriwal Makes Development Pitch ahead of Delhi Polls

While the BJP is fighting in alliance with the JD(U) and LJP, the Congress is contesting in alliance with RJD.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 12:25 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal during roadshow on January 20 in New Delhi.
Arvind Kejriwal during roadshow on January 20 in New Delhi.

New Delhi Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said while the aim of opposition parties is to defeat him in the upcoming polls, his aim is to beat corruption and take Delhi forward.

"On one hand - BJP, JD(U), LJP, JJP, Congress, RJD. On the other hand - school, hospital, water, electricity, free bus travel for women. My aim - to defeat corruption and take Delhi forward, their aim- to defeat me," he said in a tweet.

BJP, JD(U), LJP, Congress and RJD are fighting the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

While the BJP is fighting in alliance with the JD(U) and LJP, the Congress is contesting in alliance with RJD.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8.

