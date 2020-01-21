'School, Hospital, Water, Electricity vs BJP, JD(U), Cong': Kejriwal Makes Development Pitch ahead of Delhi Polls
While the BJP is fighting in alliance with the JD(U) and LJP, the Congress is contesting in alliance with RJD.
Arvind Kejriwal during roadshow on January 20 in New Delhi.
New Delhi Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said while the aim of opposition parties is to defeat him in the upcoming polls, his aim is to beat corruption and take Delhi forward.
"On one hand - BJP, JD(U), LJP, JJP, Congress, RJD. On the other hand - school, hospital, water, electricity, free bus travel for women. My aim - to defeat corruption and take Delhi forward, their aim- to defeat me," he said in a tweet.
एक तरफ़ - भाजपा, JD(U), LJP, JJP, Congress, RJDदूसरी तरफ़ - स्कूल, अस्पताल, पानी, बिजली, फ़्री महिला यात्रा, दिल्ली की जनता मेरा मक़सद है - भ्रष्टाचार हराना और दिल्ली को आगे ले जाना, उनका सबका मक़सद है - मुझे हराना— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 21, 2020
BJP, JD(U), LJP, Congress and RJD are fighting the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.
Delhi goes to polls on February 8.
