School in Karnataka's Basavanahalli Suspends Classes as 26 Students Test Positive for Covid-19

Already reeling under a fresh wave of spike in Covid-19 cases, Karnataka on Saturday recorded 26 positive cases at a school in Basavanahalli in Davanagere district. After the test reports came positive, classes at Basavanahalli High School and College have been suspended to immediately check the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, as the state witnesses a worrying upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Friday announced a slew of measures to control the spread of the virus. The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government ordered the closure of boarding and residential hostels for primary and secondary schools and optional attendance for students of Classes 10, 11 and 12.

The government directed police and the civic agencies to ensure strict compliance of the norms. The restrictions will be in force till April 20.

It further said gymnasium, party halls, club houses and swimming pools are to remain closed while occupancy in buses should not exceed beyond the seating capacity. Karnataka on Friday reported 4,991 fresh COVID-19 cases, of which 3,509 cases were reported from Bengaluru urban.

The order, issued by Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, also suspended physical classes for classes six to nine. “Classes 10, 11 and 12th can continue in the existing mode. However, attendance to these classes in person is not mandatory,” it went on to state. Further, classes of higher and professional courses have been suspended except classes due for Board or University examinations and of Health Sciences.

In Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad, the government asked cinema halls to follow alternative seating subject to a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity. Pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants in these districts should not have people above 50 per cent capacity.

As part of new restrictions, Karnataka has also prohibited rallies and dharnas (sit-in) in the state. Meanwhile, companies have been asked to stick to the work from home mode as far as possible.

Shopping malls, departmental stores, pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants have been told to abide by the COVID protocol such as mandatory face masks, hand sanitisers and physical distancing should be followed strictly. “If there is any violation, the facility shall be closed till the COVID epidemic is over,” the order said.