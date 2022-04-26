Kashmir School Courts Controversy After It Asks Teachers to Avoid Hijab and Let Students Interact ‘Freely’

A school in Kashmir’s Baramulla has instructed its teachers to avoid hijab and allow students to communicate ‘comfortably’. A school official, however, said there was miscommunication and they would recall the order after holding a meeting.

The circular of the Dagger Parivaar School, an institute which caters specifically to physically challenged children, is run by a Pune-based voluntary group. The letter, which has been circulated on the social media, triggered a litany of responses with many people expressing disappointment.

“Hijab is a part of education, most important to students, #Kashmir,” wrote a user on Twitter.

Another said, “Their main motive is to remove hijab from our sister. And look at comments section instead of targeting the school management they are targeting the one who posted it.”

A person, in support of the school, said, “The language of expression and emotion is universal. Teachers at Dagger Parivaar School decided to avoid hijab for specially-abled children who learn by expressions rather than words.”

In its official letter, the school had reasoned that the move would make students comfortable to interact with teachers and staff.

There are around 60 students in the co-ed school that is in the heart of the Baramulla township.

The Dagger Parivaar School is a “place to learn and grow emotionally and morally”, read the circular. “For the same, the trust must be established with the students to make them feel welcome, safe & happy. The staff is hereby instructed to avoid hijab during school hours so that students can feel comfortable and are forthcoming to interact with teachers & staff,” the circular signed by the principal read.

When contacted, a school official first pleaded ignorance about the letter but when News 18 referred to the letter, he said “a teacher has done a mistake and created a controversy”.

“The school has children of all faiths and we don’t discriminate. We are taking back the order and will issue a new one,” he said.

The official said he assured students and parents that the notice will be revoked.

The school which is in proximity of a massive security installation has been carrying many activities and therapies for the special children.

The school has been functioning since 2017 but a new complex with differently abled-friendly facilities was inaugurated last year.

