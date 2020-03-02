Take the pledge to vote

School Manager, Son Held for Board Exam Cheating Racket

The Special Task Force (STF) that arrested the three on Sunday, also recovered three mobile phones, some cash, screenshots of five WhatsApp chats and many solved answer sheets.

IANS

March 2, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
School Manager, Son Held for Board Exam Cheating Racket
Representative image

Lucknow: The manager of the Uttar Pradesh Board examination centre and his son were among the three persons arrested for running a massive cheating racket in the trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj district.

The Special Task Force (STF) that arrested the three on Sunday, also recovered three mobile phones, some cash, screenshots of five WhatsApp chats and many solved answer sheets. The accused were identified as Indrabhan Singh, Ashish Singh and Vikas Yadav, all residents of Meja. As per the police investigation, they used to charge Rs 4,000 from each candidate to provide a solved question paper.

Indrabhan Singh was the principal and centre manager of the examination centre, his son Ashish was a computer teacher and Vikas was a solver. Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Neeraj Kumar Pandey said, "We were tipped off about a gang of three running a copying racket in Meja. An STF team conducted a series of raids and nabbed the three accused."

The ASP said that the accused had planned to submit the solved answer sheets of Mathematics of class 12 on Saturday, once the examination was over. The SP said that Vikas was arrested while he was solving questions of class 12 Mathematics examination near a brick kiln on Saturday afternoon. During interrogation, Vikas told the police that he had to deliver the solved copies to Indrabhan Singh, who was the principal and centre manager of the Mata Deen Singh Inter College. Based on the statement given by Vikas, STF nabbed Indrabhan Singh and his son.

The father-son duo told the police that they used to send question papers of Class 12 board exams to solvers through WhatsApp. They duo would charge candidates around Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 to provide copies of solved question papers of all the subjects.

