School Official in UP Arrested After Video Giving ‘Tips’ for Mass Cheating in State Exams Goes Viral

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Board exams have commenced in the state and it has brought with it a fresh controversy. A video has gone viral from Mau district of the state that shows the manager of a private school giving tips to students on mass copying.

The complaint of the manager was reportedly filed on the Chief Minister's Grievance Portal following which the accused was arrested by the police.

Speaking to media on the action taken against the accused, District Magistrate Mau, Gyan Prakash Tripathi said, “The incident was reported from Haribansh Memorial School under Madhuban Police Station. Manager of the school Pravin Mull has been arrested and legal action is being taken against him.”

In the video, Mull is seen telling students how to do cheat in board exams and not to be afraid of anyone. He can be heard saying, "Talk among yourselves and write, if you speak then it won’t be termed as cheating. Talk among yourselves for questions number two, no one will say anything. Maintain discipline even if you get caught with a chit. Even if the teacher slaps you, tell him to hit you once more."

The video has been going viral on social media and has caused a stir in the district administration. Instructions have been given by the district administration for the investigation of this case.

