School Owner, Family Killed As Car Rams Into Parked Truck in Telangana
The deceased have been identified as Arun Kumar, his wife Soumya and their children — 10-year-old Akhilesh and eight-year-old Shanvi.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Hyderabad: Four members of a family were killed in a road accident in Telangana’s Peddapalle district early on Friday, police said.
A car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck on Hyderabad-Karimnagar Rajiv Rahdari near Katnapally, about 180km from here.
The deceased have been identified as Arun Kumar, his wife Soumya and their children — 10-year-old Akhilesh and eight-year-old Shanvi.
Arun, who runs a school in Peddapalle town, was returning from Hyderabad with his family after admitting his brother and brother-in-law into a polytechnic college in the city.
Police suspect that Arun, who was driving the car, failed to notice a truck parked by the roadside and rammed into it. The front portion of the car was mangled in the accident.
Police shifted the bodies for autopsy to a government-run hospital at Sultanabad.
