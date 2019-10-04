School Play 'Portrays' Godse Firing Bullets at Gandhi in Sangh Uniform, Jabalpur RSS Leader Meets Cops

Bhopal: An office-bearer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has met police officers in Jabalpur to complain about a play staged in a private school on Gandhi Jayanti in Jabalpur where the Mahatma’s killer Nathuram Godse’s character was allegedly shown in RSS uniform. The officers have suggested to sangh functionary Yatindra Upadhyay to file a defamation suit instead.

The play staged at the local school had depicted Gandhi’s assassination, besides other aspects of his life. The controversy erupted when a picture of one of the children allegedly clad in RSS uniform and playing Godse surfaced in the social media. The child who played the role of Godse is seen firing bullets at Gandhi.

On Thursday night, Upadhyay went to a local police chowki with a complaint against the school. He was directed to the Lordganj police station where the duty officer registered an NCR (not criminally responsible) information.

On Friday, the Sangh leader called on Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Amit Singh and complained that the play staged at the private school indirectly suggested to students that the RSS was behind the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Singh, however, told Upadhyay that the charges did not amount to criminal conspiracy and suggested that a defamation suit may be filed at the relevant court. When asked for comments, Upadhyay said he wasn’t authorised for media interactions.

A right wing organization, the Hindu Seva Parishad, also met the SP on Friday with a complaint against the said school and teachers for depicting inaccurate information.

“We have demanded action against the private school for staging such a misleading play,” Saurabh Jain, a member of the organisation, told News18. The private school has not offered any statement on the controversy.

(With inputs from Pawan Patel in Jabalpur)

