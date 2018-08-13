English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
School Principal Accused of Sexual Abuse Stabbed to Death in Himachal Pradesh
His wife who suffered grave injuries was rushed to a nearby hospital, and was later moved to PGI, Chandigarh for further treatment. At the time of the incident, their daughter was not present at home, while their son was tied up and locked in a room by the attackers.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Chandigarh: A school owner and principal in Solan district's Baddi was stabbed to death outside his residence by unidentified men on Monday.
Shivalik Science School’s principal, Bhagat Ram Saini, died on the spot after he was brutally attacked by a group of unknown assailants in the wee hours.
His wife who suffered grave injuries was rushed to a nearby hospital, and was later moved to PGI, Chandigarh for further treatment. Reports reveal that while their daughter was not present at home at the time of the incident, their son was tied up and locked in a room by the attackers.
Baddi Superintendent of Police, Rani Bindu Sachdeva, said, “We have called a forensic team to visit the spot and collect evidence. The assailants had entered the house by cutting down the locks using gas cutters.”
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the attackers carried rods and knives with them. “We are analysing the CCTV footage procured from the site. More details will be revealed only after the forensic reports come,” the SP added.
It must be noted that Bhagat Ram was accused of sexual harassment by a group of girls during a study tour in Odisha. The matter came to the fore, after a Child Helpline received a call informing them that Saini had tried to force himself on some school girls during the week-long tour.
Subsequently, the police had launched an investigation into the accusation, in which three girls had come forward and claimed that the principal had tried to molest some of them.
However, no formal complaint was lodged against him and he was given a clean chit by the police. It has also been alleged that the girls behind the case were threatened of facing dire consequences for disclosing the matter.
Also Watch
Shivalik Science School’s principal, Bhagat Ram Saini, died on the spot after he was brutally attacked by a group of unknown assailants in the wee hours.
His wife who suffered grave injuries was rushed to a nearby hospital, and was later moved to PGI, Chandigarh for further treatment. Reports reveal that while their daughter was not present at home at the time of the incident, their son was tied up and locked in a room by the attackers.
Baddi Superintendent of Police, Rani Bindu Sachdeva, said, “We have called a forensic team to visit the spot and collect evidence. The assailants had entered the house by cutting down the locks using gas cutters.”
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the attackers carried rods and knives with them. “We are analysing the CCTV footage procured from the site. More details will be revealed only after the forensic reports come,” the SP added.
It must be noted that Bhagat Ram was accused of sexual harassment by a group of girls during a study tour in Odisha. The matter came to the fore, after a Child Helpline received a call informing them that Saini had tried to force himself on some school girls during the week-long tour.
Subsequently, the police had launched an investigation into the accusation, in which three girls had come forward and claimed that the principal had tried to molest some of them.
However, no formal complaint was lodged against him and he was given a clean chit by the police. It has also been alleged that the girls behind the case were threatened of facing dire consequences for disclosing the matter.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Which Apple MacBook Should You Buy?
- Dubai Police Rs 30 Lakh Overspeeding Case: British Tourist Driving Lamborghini is Unemployed and Disabled
- Sachin Tendulkar's Rare BMW X5M SUV Up for Sale Again
- How Actors are Getting Their Fans to Contribute to the Kerala CM's Flood Relief Fund
- 'Insecure Govt Locks People Up': Global Outrage After Photojournalist 'Tortured' in Bangladesh
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...