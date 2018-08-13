School Principal Accused of Sexual Abuse Stabbed to Death in Himachal Pradesh

A school owner and principal in Solan district's Baddi was stabbed to death outside his residence by unidentified men on Monday.Shivalik Science School’s principal, Bhagat Ram Saini, died on the spot after he was brutally attacked by a group of unknown assailants in the wee hours.His wife who suffered grave injuries was rushed to a nearby hospital, and was later moved to PGI, Chandigarh for further treatment. Reports reveal that while their daughter was not present at home at the time of the incident, their son was tied up and locked in a room by the attackers.Baddi Superintendent of Police, Rani Bindu Sachdeva, said, “We have called a forensic team to visit the spot and collect evidence. The assailants had entered the house by cutting down the locks using gas cutters.”Preliminary investigations have revealed that the attackers carried rods and knives with them. “We are analysing the CCTV footage procured from the site. More details will be revealed only after the forensic reports come,” the SP added.It must be noted that Bhagat Ram was accused of sexual harassment by a group of girls during a study tour in Odisha. The matter came to the fore, after a Child Helpline received a call informing them that Saini had tried to force himself on some school girls during the week-long tour.Subsequently, the police had launched an investigation into the accusation, in which three girls had come forward and claimed that the principal had tried to molest some of them.However, no formal complaint was lodged against him and he was given a clean chit by the police. It has also been alleged that the girls behind the case were threatened of facing dire consequences for disclosing the matter. ​