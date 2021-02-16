School Principal in Patna Awarded Death Sentence for Raping Class 5 Student

The principal and a teacher of a school in Patna ] have been awarded death sentence and imprisonment for life, respectively, by a court for the rape of a Class 5 student. Special POCSO judge Awadhesh Kumar, in an order passed on Monday, announced capital punishment for the principal, Arvind Kumar, besides imposing on him a fine of Rs one lakh.

Co-accused Abhishek Kumar, who taught at the school situated in Phulwari Sharif locality of the city, was sentenced to life and slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000. The case came to light in September 2018 when the victim, all of 11 years, was found to be pregnant upon being taken to a doctor by her parents who got worried over her frequent bouts of illness.

She narrated her ordeal when the parents pressed her with queries. A case was lodged at the Mahila Thana here under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the IPC.

