School Shut After Teacher Dies of Covid-19 in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A private school has been closed here for three days after a teacher died of COVID-19, officials said. School principal Chanchal Saxena said the management has asked its staff members and students to get themselves tested for COVID-19 after the teacher succumbed to the virus in Muzaffarnagar Medical College on Friday.

Meanwhile, authorities decided to impose a night curfew from April 10 to April 18 in the district in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The curfew timings will be from 9 pm to 5 am.

