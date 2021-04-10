india

1-MIN READ

School Shut After Teacher Dies of Covid-19 in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Representative image.

Authorities decided to impose a night curfew from April 10 to April 18 in the district in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

A private school has been closed here for three days after a teacher died of COVID-19, officials said. School principal Chanchal Saxena said the management has asked its staff members and students to get themselves tested for COVID-19 after the teacher succumbed to the virus in Muzaffarnagar Medical College on Friday.

Meanwhile, authorities decided to impose a night curfew from April 10 to April 18 in the district in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The curfew timings will be from 9 pm to 5 am.

first published:April 10, 2021, 15:17 IST