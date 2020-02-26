Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

School Teacher Found Hanging in UP Classroom

Ravindra Kumar Shukla, a resident of Rajajipuram, worked as a teacher in a primary school in Lalbagh. He was found hanging inside a classroom of the school, hours after the students had left.

IANS

February 26, 2020, 9:47 AM IST
School Teacher Found Hanging in UP Classroom
Representative image.

Lucknow: A 49-year-old government school teacher was found hanging inside a classroom on Tuesday evening.

Ravindra Kumar Shukla, a resident of Rajajipuram, worked as a teacher in a primary school in Lalbagh. He was found hanging inside a classroom of the school, hours after the students had left.

According to teachers in the school, Shukla reached the school on time on Tuesday and took all classes. He participated in the prayers with students before they left for home.

Shukla then went to the main office and kept his mobile phone there. He went to the classroom and locked the door from outside and left. No one knows when he returned to the classroom and committed suicide. Much later, a watchman saw him hanging from the ceiling fan and informed the school authorities who, in turn, called the police. Shukla was taken to the Trauma centre where he was declared brought dead.

No suicide note has been found. Other teachers in the school said that he was suffering from chronic stomach ailments and may have taken the drastic step due to depression. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations are on.

