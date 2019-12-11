Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

School Teacher Held for Molesting Students in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jhunjhunu Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Singh said the accused teacher, Ravindra Singh Shekhawat, had been molesting the schools students for the past six months.

PTI

Updated:December 11, 2019, 10:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
School Teacher Held for Molesting Students in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu
Representative image.

Jaipur: A Sainik School teacher in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan has been arrested for allegedly molesting a dozen students of the school over the past six months, police said on Wednesday.

Jhunjhunu Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Singh said the accused teacher, Ravindra Singh Shekhawat, had been molesting the schools students for the past six months. The students fearing consequences were silent. Two students, however, approached the Principal, who then lodged a police complaint in Sadar Thana Jhunjhunu and got the accused arrested."

The police said the accused used to open the school complaint box to take out complaints against him.

The accused has been taken on a two-day remand, police said.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Wednesday raised the issue during zero hour in the Lok Sabha, demanding a narco test of the accused.

"At a time when girls too have been allowed to enrol in Sainik schools from the forthcoming academic season, such cases come as a shock. If boys are not safe in Sainik school, how will the authorities ensure girls' safety and security?" he asked.

Meanwhile, Jhunjhnu Nagrik Manch convenor Uma Shankar Mahmiya said, "This case needs an unbiased investigation and the accused should be given harshest punishment."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram