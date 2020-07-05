INDIA

School Teacher Held for Sending Obscene Messages to 17-Year-old Boy

  • Last Updated: July 5, 2020, 8:33 PM IST
A 27-year old teacher of a private school was arrested on Sunday in Umaria in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly sending obscene messages to a teen student since over a year, police said.

Amit Vishwakarma was arrested after the parents of the 17-year-old student filed a complaint, said Kotwali police station in charge Varsha Patel.

"He is a teacher at a school in Baderi. He used to call the girl over phone repeatedly as well. He was charged

under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," the official added.

