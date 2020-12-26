School Teacher Jumps to Death From High-rise Building in Delhi's Janakpuri Area

In a suspected case of suicide, a 32-year-old school teacher jumped to her death from the third floor of a high-rise building in west Delhi's Janakpuri on Saturday afternoon.

Police received a PCR call at around 1:06 p.m. that a woman had fallen from the DDA building. After a police team reached the spot, the woman was found dead on the spot with blood oozing out of her head.

"A two-page note has been found near the body. The deceased has been identified as Snehdeep Kaur, aged 32, a resident of Virender Nagar, Janakpuri. The body has been sent for post-mortem," said Deepak Purohit, DCP West Delhi.

According to sources, the woman who was a teacher in a private school, was separated from her husband and told her parents that she was going out for some photocopy work. Later she went to the third floor of the DDA building and allegedly jumped off. A police investigation is on.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).