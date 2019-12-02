School Teacher Killed in Karnataka After Trucks Rams Into Her Auto

A Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher was killed in Karnataka’s Mangaluru after the auto rickshaw she was travelling in was hit by a truck.

A video of the incident on December 1 shows the truck driver seemingly try to avoid a crash with another auto when he rams into one coming from the opposite direction.

The impact of the collision caused the victim, Shailaja Rao, to fall out of the moving rickshaw while the auto driver was severely injured and rushed to a near-by hospital. A case has been registered at the Kadri Police Station and investigations is underway to ascertain whether a case of reckless driving should be registered against the truck driver.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.