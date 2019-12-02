School Teacher Killed in Karnataka After Trucks Rams Into Her Auto
A video of the incident on December 1 shows the truck driver seemingly try to avoid a crash with another auto when he rams into one coming from the opposite direction.
A video grab shows the accident.
A Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher was killed in Karnataka’s Mangaluru after the auto rickshaw she was travelling in was hit by a truck.
A video of the incident on December 1 shows the truck driver seemingly try to avoid a crash with another auto when he rams into one coming from the opposite direction.
The impact of the collision caused the victim, Shailaja Rao, to fall out of the moving rickshaw while the auto driver was severely injured and rushed to a near-by hospital. A case has been registered at the Kadri Police Station and investigations is underway to ascertain whether a case of reckless driving should be registered against the truck driver.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shanaya Kapoor Makes Her le Bal Paris Debut, See Pics and Video
- Vodafone And Airtel Now Charging For Calls Made to Jio Numbers: What Changed?
- Vodafone Idea Prepaid Tariffs Set to Become More Expensive: Here Are The Details
- Researchers Develop New Tool to Help Visually Impaired People Enjoy Internet Memes
- Reliance Jio Confirms New All In One Plans Launch on 6 December With More Benefits