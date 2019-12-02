Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

School Teacher Killed in Karnataka After Trucks Rams Into Her Auto

A video of the incident on December 1 shows the truck driver seemingly try to avoid a crash with another auto when he rams into one coming from the opposite direction.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:December 2, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
School Teacher Killed in Karnataka After Trucks Rams Into Her Auto
A video grab shows the accident.

A Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher was killed in Karnataka’s Mangaluru after the auto rickshaw she was travelling in was hit by a truck.

A video of the incident on December 1 shows the truck driver seemingly try to avoid a crash with another auto when he rams into one coming from the opposite direction.

The impact of the collision caused the victim, Shailaja Rao, to fall out of the moving rickshaw while the auto driver was severely injured and rushed to a near-by hospital. A case has been registered at the Kadri Police Station and investigations is underway to ascertain whether a case of reckless driving should be registered against the truck driver.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram