Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

School Teacher with Disproportionate Assets Worth Rs 3.92 Crore in Odisha's Balasore

The lady teacher identified as Manjushree Nayak and her husband Umakanta Das have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 on Sunday.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2019, 10:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Image for representation only
Image for representation only.
Loading...

Bhubaneswar: The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths found disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.92 crore in possession of a school teacher in Odisha's Balasore district, officials said on Monday.

The lady teacher identified as Manjushree Nayak and her husband Umakanta Das have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 on Sunday, they said.

Nayak was working as an assistant teacher at Kanchanibag UGME School, Kadrabad, Chandipur under Sadar Block in Balasore district.

The teacher was found in possession of assets worth Rs 5,54,29,705 including one four-storied building, one building with pisciculture ponds, 23 plots of land, deposits in different banks, 3 motorcycles, one truck, investment in different policies, gold and silver ornaments and cash of above Rs 2 lakh, a vigilance department release said.

Of her properties worth Rs 5.54 crore, Rs 3.92 crore was disproportionate to her known source of income. "Smt Manjushree Nayak, assistant teacher could not account for satisfactorily," the release said.

Earlier, on allegation of acquisition of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, the vigilance sleuths had launched simultaneously raids on Nayak's residential house at Kanchanibag, Balasore and house of some of her relatives, the release added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram