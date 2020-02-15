Four School Children Burnt Alive after Van Catches Fire in Punjab's Sangrur District

Chandigarh: Four children were killed after a school bus with 12 students onboard caught fire at Longowal town in Sangrur district in Punjab on Saturday, the police said.

Eight children were safely taken out by people working in nearby fields, police said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Those children killed were in the age group of 10-12 and were returning home from school. The driver tried to open the doors of the bus after it caught fire but failed, police said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and also promised strict punishment for the guilty.

Very sad to learn of the news from Sangrur, where we lost 4 children because their school van caught fire. Injured have been rushed to the hospital. DC & SSP Sangrur are on the spot & I have ordered a magisterial enquiry. Guilty will be strictly punished. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 15, 2020

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said a police team has been sent to the accident spot.

(With inputs from agencies)

