Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Four School Children Burnt Alive after Van Catches Fire in Punjab's Sangrur District

Those children killed were in the age group of 10-12 and were returning home from school. The driver tried to open the doors of the bus after it caught fire but failed, police said.

News18.com

Updated:February 15, 2020, 5:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Four School Children Burnt Alive after Van Catches Fire in Punjab's Sangrur District
The school van that caught fire in Punjab's Sangrur killing four children. (Image: Twitter/@HarsimratBadal_)

Chandigarh: Four children were killed after a school bus with 12 students onboard caught fire at Longowal town in Sangrur district in Punjab on Saturday, the police said.

Eight children were safely taken out by people working in nearby fields, police said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Those children killed were in the age group of 10-12 and were returning home from school. The driver tried to open the doors of the bus after it caught fire but failed, police said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and also promised strict punishment for the guilty.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said a police team has been sent to the accident spot.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram