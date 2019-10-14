Madurai Schoolboy Attacks Dalit Classmate with Blade After Making Casteist Remark

New Delhi: A 14-year-old Dalit school boy from Madurai district was attacked with a blade on Friday by his classmate from an upper caste Agamudaiyar community, who made caste-based slurs against him.

R Saravanakumar, a student of Standard IX in the Palamedu Government Higher Secondary School received a cut injury in the back and is undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital, Times of India reported.

The boy’s parents confirming the incident said that it was the first time their 14-year-old son, R Saravanakumar was attacked in the name of caste.

A case has been registered with the Palamedu police station. The juvenile has been booked under various sections of Scheduled Castes and Tribes (prevention of atrocities act). He was also booked under IPC Sections 294 (B) (using obscene words) and 324 (voluntary causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

Police sources said that the juvenile in conflict with law had taken the bag of Saravanakumar’s friend Mohanraj and hidden it. Saravankumar joined Mohanraj in questioning the juvenile offender to get the bag back. Feeling insulted on being questioned by a dalit boy, the juvenile offender warned him using caste slurs and attacked him, a report said.

