Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Madurai Schoolboy Attacks Dalit Classmate with Blade After Making Casteist Remark

R Saravanakumar, a student of Standard IX in the Palamedu Government Higher Secondary School received a cut injury in the back and is undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital.

News18.com

Updated:October 14, 2019, 8:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Madurai Schoolboy Attacks Dalit Classmate with Blade After Making Casteist Remark
A student of class 9 in Government Higher Secondary School in Madurai district was allegedly stabbed on his back by his classmate with a blade on Friday. (Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: A 14-year-old Dalit school boy from Madurai district was attacked with a blade on Friday by his classmate from an upper caste Agamudaiyar community, who made caste-based slurs against him.

R Saravanakumar, a student of Standard IX in the Palamedu Government Higher Secondary School received a cut injury in the back and is undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital, Times of India reported.

The boy’s parents confirming the incident said that it was the first time their 14-year-old son, R Saravanakumar was attacked in the name of caste.

A case has been registered with the Palamedu police station. The juvenile has been booked under various sections of Scheduled Castes and Tribes (prevention of atrocities act). He was also booked under IPC Sections 294 (B) (using obscene words) and 324 (voluntary causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

Police sources said that the juvenile in conflict with law had taken the bag of Saravanakumar’s friend Mohanraj and hidden it. Saravankumar joined Mohanraj in questioning the juvenile offender to get the bag back. Feeling insulted on being questioned by a dalit boy, the juvenile offender warned him using caste slurs and attacked him, a report said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Majid Alam
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram