Schoolchildren Facing Extreme Hardships: Delhi Police Urges Shaheen Bagh Protesters to Unblock Road

The Delhi Police on Friday appealed to agitators to unblock the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch due to which the residents of Delhi and NCR are suffering, officials said.

Updated:January 21, 2020, 11:29 AM IST

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 11:29 AM IST
Schoolchildren Facing Extreme Hardships: Delhi Police Urges Shaheen Bagh Protesters to Unblock Road
File photo of Shaheen Bagh that has become an epicentre of anti-CAA protests.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday appealed to protesters at Shaheen Bagh to unblock the road after parents of schoolchildren expressed "deep anxiety" in view of forthcoming board examinations.

Thousands of people, including women and children, are protesting for over a month at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act protests (CAA) and the National Register (NRC).

The Delhi Police took Twitter to appeal to people.

"We have already appealed to you once before. Meanwhile, more complaints have been received regarding inconvenience due to blockade of Road No.13A, particularly to school children who are facing extreme hardship in reaching their schools, coaching centres and private tuitions, " they tweeted.

"Their parents have expressed deep anxiety in view of forthcoming Board examinations. Daily commuters, local residents and businesspersons are also facing acute harassment. We once again appeal to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to clear the road and restore normal traffic," the department said on Twitter.

The Delhi Police on Friday appealed to agitators to unblock the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch due to which the residents of Delhi and NCR are suffering, officials said.

