Schoolgirl Stripped, Molested by 7 Men on Bihar Road; One Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Only two days after a video of a woman being molested in Bihar's Gaya district went viral, another such shocking video has surfaced in Saharsa, in which seven men can be seen molesting a schoolgirl on a village road while she cries for help.The police on Monday arrested one of the perpetrators seen in the video while the identities of six other assailants are yet to be ascertained. Saharsa Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Kumar told News18 that a cop received the video on WhatsApp after which, an alert was sounded in all district police stations.Soon, the spot where the incident took place was identified. Later, Sadar police station SHO nabbed one of the assailants."We are trying to locate the victim and record her statement. Even if the girl does not wish to file a complaint, we will pursue the case based on the video. An FIR has been lodged by the officer who received the video. Our job is to bring all culprits to book," the SP said.In the video, the girl is seen riding a bicycle when a group of young men accost her and try to waylay her towards the side of the road. While one in the group tries to save her, the others pound on him. Meanwhile, the other boys grope the schoolgirl, snatch her dupatta when she breaks down.The Nitish Kumar government has been at the receiving end of severe criticism from opposition parties and civil society for a sudden spurt in crime against women, including several videos of women being molested coming to fore.In May this year, three disturbing cases of sexual assault were reported from Jehanabad while a woman was raped in front of her husband on a busy road in Gaya.Bihar Police data on crime against woman show a disturbing rise between January and May this year. In January, 74 cases of rape were recorded in the state, which went up to to 184 in May.Earlier this month, the Bihar government was left red faced when the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal surfaced in which 34 minor inmates were sexually abused over a prolonged period of time.