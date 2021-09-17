Schools and Colleges Shut For Two Days in Uttar Pradesh Due to Heavy Rain

All schools, colleges and Universities in Uttar Pradesh will remain shut for two days as the state is facing heavy rain which has caused havoc in several parts of the state. As per the government order the educational institutions will not hold physical classes on September 17 and 18 due to the continuous downpour. Now all educational institutions will resume physical classes from Monday, September 20.

The state capital, Lucknow, which has been braving incessant rain, since Wednesday, is now facing the problem of heavy waterlogging in several parts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for 30 districts in Uttar Pradesh as the weather is expected to remain intense for a couple more days. The weather agency has predicted widespread rain across the state and heavy to very heavy showers over eastern Uttar Pradesh on September 16-17.

In Etawah, the Mainpuri underbridge transformed into a river after heavy rain pounded the district on Thursday. A bus ferrying 40 passengers got stuck on the waterlogged underpass. As the situation became tense, the municipality arranged two JCB machines and rescued the passengers.

During the evacuation process, the local police had stopped vehicular traffic from both sides as several other commuters had also got stuck on the route. Rain water was overflowing on the Mainpuri underbridge at a height of around five feet after the day’s rain.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district officials to provide immediate relief to the affected people across the state, and also make arrangements for clearing waterlogged roads. The Chief Minister has also asked the district officers to assess the damage caused by the rain in their respective jurisdictions and submit a report as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Lucknow witnessed a record rainfall of 228.6 mm in 36 hours between Wednesday morning and Thursday evening.

According to a Hindustan Times report, rain continued unabated for at least 16 hours. The past record of highest rain for Lucknow was 138 mm logged within 24 hours on September 12, 2012.

