English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Schools Cannot Deny Admission for Lack of Aadhaar: UIDAI
The UIDAI has said that it is aware of instances where some schools are refusing admission in absence of Aadhaar.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asserted that schools cannot refuse admission to students for lack of Aadhaar, and termed denial on such grounds as "invalid".
It has also exhorted schools to co-ordinate with local banks, post offices, state education department and district administration, to facilitate special camps in their premises for Aadhaar enrolment and updation.
According to an official circular addressed to the Chief Secretaries of States, the UIDAI has said that it is aware of instances where some schools are refusing admission in absence of Aadhaar.
"It must be ensured that no children are deprived/denied of their due benefits or rights for want of Aadhaar," said the circular seen by PTI.
Warning that such denials are "invalid and not permitted under the law", the Aadhaar-issuing body has said that "no child should be denied admission and other facilities for lack of Aadhaar".
The move by UIDAI is expected to come as a major relief to parents and students who have been facing difficulties due to schools insisting on Aadhaar number during admission.
"Till Aadhaar number is assigned or biometrics are updated for such students all facilities should be extended through alternate means of identification...," UIDAI has said.
It has also exhorted schools to co-ordinate with local banks, post offices, state education department and district administration, to facilitate special camps in their premises for Aadhaar enrolment and updation.
According to an official circular addressed to the Chief Secretaries of States, the UIDAI has said that it is aware of instances where some schools are refusing admission in absence of Aadhaar.
"It must be ensured that no children are deprived/denied of their due benefits or rights for want of Aadhaar," said the circular seen by PTI.
Warning that such denials are "invalid and not permitted under the law", the Aadhaar-issuing body has said that "no child should be denied admission and other facilities for lack of Aadhaar".
The move by UIDAI is expected to come as a major relief to parents and students who have been facing difficulties due to schools insisting on Aadhaar number during admission.
"Till Aadhaar number is assigned or biometrics are updated for such students all facilities should be extended through alternate means of identification...," UIDAI has said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Became Emotional When I Heard National Anthem on the Podium, Says Neeraj Chopra
- Internet Users Accuse Kiara Advani of Going Under the Knife, Her Response is Gold
- Here's What Rishi and Neetu Kapoor Think About Son Ranbir's Relationship With Alia
- ‘I’m So Sorry, Please Don’t Ban Me’: Kohli Recalls Fallout of ‘Flicking the Finger’ at SCG in 2012
- 'I Would Love to Meet You': Dharmendra Responds to Asian Games Gold Medalist Amit Panghal's Wish
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...