Schools, Cinema Halls, Beaches: Here's What's Allowed in Tamil Nadu from September 6

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended Covid-19 induced lockdown restrictions till September 6. Cinema halls will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity and schools can reopen or classes 9 to 12 from September 1.

Information technology (IT) and IT-enabled service units can operate at 100 per cent capacity, subject to compliance with prescribed safety standards. Beaches will be allowed to reopen for the public and swimming pools can reopen for training by athletes.

The government on earlier this month had extended curbs till August 23. Schools for 9, 10, 11, and 12 with 50 percent of students from September 1 was announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin. “Considering the opinion of various sections, it has been proposed to re-start schools for classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 with 50 per cent of students from September 1 in adherence to Covid-19 standard operating procedure," he said.

