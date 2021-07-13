With a sharp decrease in the number of Covid 19 cases in Chandigarh, the administration has decided to open schools for Class 9 to 12 from July 19.

An official release said that the schools will start functioning physically from July 19 for 9th to 12th classes, subject to parents’ consent for sending their wards to the schools. However, the online mode of teaching will continue.

The coaching institutes will be allowed to function physically from July 19 with the condition that all the eligible students and staff are administered at least one dose of vaccine and the Covid protocols are strictly followed in the institutes.

The number of guests for social gathering like wedding would be increased to 200 or 50% capacity of the banquet hall, whichever is less with the condition that all adult guests and staff of the hotels/banquet halls to have received at least one dose of vaccine or to have negative RT-PCR report of last 72 hours.

Rock Garden and museums will be opened with Covid protocol. Cinema halls and spas would also be allowed to function with 50% capacity.

