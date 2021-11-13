Schools Closed from Monday, Govt Offices to WFH: Kejriwal's 4-step Formula for Delhi Pollution

Amid ‘severe’ pollution levels in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced closing of schools from Monday, work from home for government offices and a ban on the construction activities in the national capital to curb pollution. The closing of schools and advisory on government offices will remain applicable for a week.

The Delhi Chief Minister announced the four-step pollution control plan as the national capital remains under a blanket of toxic smog for over a week now. The pollution level in the city remained in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday morning, with the AQI being recorded at 473.

Air Pollution LIVE Updates | Delhi Schools Closed from Monday; Govt Offices to WFH

“For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed’ to continue virtually so that children don’t have to breathe polluted air… Construction activities not to be allowed,” Kejriwal said. The ban on the construction activities in the national capital will remain between November 14-17.

“Govt offices will operate from home at 100 percent capacity for a week. Private offices to be issued an advisory to go for WFH option as much as possible,” he added.

He further announced that discussion on lockdown in Delhi is underway and necessary steps will be taken after consultation with the central government.

“There was a suggestion in SC over complete lockdown in Delhi if (pollution) situation turns worse… We’re drafting a proposal which will be discussed with agencies and centre… If it happens, construction, vehicular movement will have to be stopped,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

He further added that it is not a time for politics and the pollution has increased last few days due to stubble burning in Parali.

