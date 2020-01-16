Schools Closed in Lucknow, Kanpur After Incessant Rains Intensify Winters in Uttar Pradesh
According to Met officials, westerly disturbances in the hill areas are responsible for the fresh spell of cold wave that is likely to continue for the next four days.
According to Met officials, westerly disturbances in the hill areas are responsible for the fresh spell of cold wave that is likely to continue for the next four days.
Lucknow: Incessant rains have intensified the winter chill in Uttar Pradesh and has also led to a further plunge in mercury in Lucknow and other parts of the state. All schools in Lucknow and Kanpur, up to class 8, have been closed on Thursday.
According to Met officials, westerly disturbances in the hill areas are responsible for the fresh spell of cold wave that is likely to continue for the next four days. Heavy rains were expected in western Uttar Pradesh and hailstorm was likely in some districts.
Thick fog was likely to take over from Saturday as rains subside. "Temperatures are expected to fall till January 20," said a Met official, adding that the maximum temperatures hovered around 15 degrees Celsius.
According to Skymet, heavy rainfall is likely on Thursday in Bijnor, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Shahjahanpur, Ferozabad, Aligarh and Hamirpur.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Microsoft Edge Based on Chromium is Now Available to All; Google Chrome Finally Gets Competition
- Australia Wildfires to Become a Routine? Last Year Was Earth’s Second Warmest Ever
- Pawsome! Spotify Now Has Special Pet Playlists Curated Specifically For Your Furry Friends
- 'It's from My Movie': Pakistani Actress Slams Tarek Fatah for Promoting Fake Polio Video
- PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Coming Soon, New Class Abilities Revealed in Teaser Video