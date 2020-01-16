Take the pledge to vote

Schools Closed in Lucknow, Kanpur After Incessant Rains Intensify Winters in Uttar Pradesh

According to Met officials, westerly disturbances in the hill areas are responsible for the fresh spell of cold wave that is likely to continue for the next four days.

IANS

Updated:January 16, 2020, 10:37 AM IST
Schools Closed in Lucknow, Kanpur After Incessant Rains Intensify Winters in Uttar Pradesh
According to Met officials, westerly disturbances in the hill areas are responsible for the fresh spell of cold wave that is likely to continue for the next four days.

Lucknow: Incessant rains have intensified the winter chill in Uttar Pradesh and has also led to a further plunge in mercury in Lucknow and other parts of the state. All schools in Lucknow and Kanpur, up to class 8, have been closed on Thursday.

According to Met officials, westerly disturbances in the hill areas are responsible for the fresh spell of cold wave that is likely to continue for the next four days. Heavy rains were expected in western Uttar Pradesh and hailstorm was likely in some districts.

Thick fog was likely to take over from Saturday as rains subside. "Temperatures are expected to fall till January 20," said a Met official, adding that the maximum temperatures hovered around 15 degrees Celsius.

According to Skymet, heavy rainfall is likely on Thursday in Bijnor, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Shahjahanpur, Ferozabad, Aligarh and Hamirpur.

