Schools, Colleges, Govt Offices to Remain Shut Tomorrow as Nation Mourns Vajpayee's Death

As a mark of respect to India's former prime minister and Bharat Ratna awardee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said central government offices across the country will observe a half-day on Friday. There will also be a seven day national mourning.“The Cabinet has announced half day holiday in the afternoon of the day of funeral in all Central government offices & CPSUs across the country, and Delhi government offices. The National Flag to fly at half mast throughout India and Indian missions abroad till 22 August.,” tweeted Singh.Meanwhile, education minister Manish Sisodia also took to Twitter to inform that schools and colleges will remain shut in New Delhi.During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout the country where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment.Government offices in Uttar Pradesh will also remain shut, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said. Bihar government also declared 7-day long mourning and a public holiday on Friday.The Jharkhand government has declared a seven-day mourning in memory of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, while the Punjab government has declared a three-day mourning. All offices/boards/corporation and educational institutions in Punjab will remain closed on Friday as a mark of respect, while Jharkhand has announced state holiday tomorrow.Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have also declared state holidays tomorrow with all government schools, colleges and offices shut.Most traders’ unions have also decided to suspend operations as a mark of respect to the former PM.Meanwhile, the body of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is now lying in state at his residence where people can pay their last respects, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.Singh, who visited the AIIMS twice during the day when Vajpayee was on life support system, said that with his demise, the nation has lost a stalwart who had dreamt of an India where "all persons lived together in unity, peace and harmony".Describing former prime minister's death as a "huge personal loss", Singh said he was pained beyond words at the demise of Vajpayee, who had cherished the ideal of a developed and powerful India."In Atalji's demise the nation has lost a stalwart who was known for statesmanship and astute leadership. Atal ji was a true 'Ajatshatru' (man with no enemies) who had many friends across the political spectrum. He believed in political consensus and his beliefs had consequential effect on Indian politics," he said.The home minister said he joined millions of Indians who drew inspiration from Vajpayee's life and contribution."I cannot fully imagine my own life without following the footprints that Atalji set. May his soul rest in peace," he said.