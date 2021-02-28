Schools, Colleges in Maharashtra's Pune to Remain Shut Till March 14 Due to Surge in Covid-19 Cases

Schools, colleges, coaching classes, and other educational institutions in Maharashtra’s Pune will remain closed till March 14 as the night curfew has been extended in the city till then due to continuous surge in Covid-19 cases.

As per the guideline, no public movement will be allowed in Pune city between 11 pm and 6 am, except for essential services.

“Over the past many days, Pune city has seen an increase in the number of coronavirus cases. The rules imposed till February 28 in this context have been extended to March 14,” NDTV quoted Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol as saying. The city has reported up to 1,000 new Covid-19 cases per day since February 24.

The educational institutions in Pune were reopened in January itself after months of coronavirus-induced restrictions. All teachers and other school staff were asked by city authorities to undergo Covid-19 test before joining schools.

Meanwhile, the other districts of Maharashtra have also recorded a sudden jump in the Covid-19 cases. The biggest spike was so far seen in the Vidarbha region, which has, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldana, Wardha, and Nagpur districts in it.

As per the government data, today the total number of cases in Pune is at 4,06,453 and recoveries at 3,87,527. The active cases in the city till Saturday were 9,860, while the number of deaths is at 9,235.