INDIA

1-MIN READ

Schools, Colleges in Odisha to Remain Closed till Durga Puja Holidays: CM Naveen Patnaik

Image for representation. (Reuters)

  • IANS Bhubaneswar
  • Last Updated: August 26, 2020, 9:32 PM IST
Schools and colleges in Odisha will remain closed till Durga Puja holidays in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Wednesday while reviewing the pandemic situation in the state.

He extended the closure of schools and colleges till last week of October amid concerns raised by parents and students. Educational institutions have been closed since March 17 in view of the pandemic.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to focus on MSME, agriculture, fisheries and SHG sectors in the state to strengthen the economy.

He pressed for the creation of employment opportunities for the migrants, who have returned to the state and providing loans to them for starting small businesses. He also directed officials to provide loans to the farmers and Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the state.

