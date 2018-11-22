Schools, Colleges Shut as Chennai Braces for Heavy Rain

Amid warnings of very heavy rain, Chennai collector Shanmugha Sundaram has declared holiday for all schools and colleges in the district on Thursday.The Meteorological Centre on Wednesday warned of incessant heavy rainfall due to a well-marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. A bulletin said a well marked low pressure area "lies over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Tamil Nadu."Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next two days, the Met said.Madras University has cancelled all examinations that were scheduled to be held on Thursday. "Due to heavy rains in Chennai and its surrounding Madras University cancels exams scheduled on November 22. Rescheduled date for this exam will be announced soon," the Madras University said in a statement.Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are likely to occur over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next two days, the Met department said. Apart from Chennai, heavy rainfall is likely in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Villupuram districts.The latest rainfall warning comes in the backdrop of the destruction caused by Cyclone Gaja that left 46 persons dead across 10 districts.Chennai is prone to flooding during heavy rain in the month of November.