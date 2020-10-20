News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Schools in Andhra Pradesh to Open from November 2

Representative Image

Representative Image

If a school has has a strength of more than 750 students, classes will be held once in three days. Reddy added that schools will work only in morning shifts and students will be served mid-day meals.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said schools will reopen across the state from November 2.

During a video conference, Reddy said classes will be held on alternate days.

If a school has has a strength of more than 750 students, classes will be held once in three days. Reddy added that schools will work only in morning shifts and students will be served mid-day meals.

Reddy said this system will be implemented for November and a decision for December will be taken according to the situation later. He said online classes will be conducted for students not willing to attend school.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...