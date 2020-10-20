Schools in Andhra Pradesh to Open from November 2

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said schools will reopen across the state from November 2.

During a video conference, Reddy said classes will be held on alternate days.

If a school has has a strength of more than 750 students, classes will be held once in three days. Reddy added that schools will work only in morning shifts and students will be served mid-day meals.

Reddy said this system will be implemented for November and a decision for December will be taken according to the situation later. He said online classes will be conducted for students not willing to attend school.