Schools in Andhra Pradesh to Open from November 2
- News18.com
- Last Updated: October 20, 2020, 22:24 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said schools will reopen across the state from November 2.
During a video conference, Reddy said classes will be held on alternate days.
If a school has has a strength of more than 750 students, classes will be held once in three days. Reddy added that schools will work only in morning shifts and students will be served mid-day meals.
Reddy said this system will be implemented for November and a decision for December will be taken according to the situation later. He said online classes will be conducted for students not willing to attend school.