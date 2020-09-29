Schools in Andhra Pradesh to Reopen on November 2, Announces CM Reddy

Schools in Andhra Pradesh would reopen for the 2020-21 academic year on November 2, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced here on Tuesday. "We wanted to open the schools on October 5, but in view of the prevailing situation, we have now decided to reopen them on November 2," he said during a video conference.

Schools remained shut due to the prevailing COVID-19pandemic in the current academic year. The state government initially announced September 5 as the re-opening day and later deferred it to October 5.

Though the Centre is yet to issue fresh guidelines on opening the schools fully, Reddy set November 2 as the date. He said the "Jagannanna Vidya Kanuka" (Jagans Education Gift) would, however, be distributed on October 5 to all students. A school kit, including uniforms, would be distributed to the students under the freebie scheme.

"If we distribute the kits on October 5, students can get them stitched and be ready when the schools reopen on November 2," he said.

Reddy, who reviewed the progress of the "Mana Badi, Naadu-Nedu" scheme, under which school infrastructure is being renovated, directed District Collectors to step up the work. Of the 15,715 schools chosen for renovation in the first phase, work is yet to begin in 153 schools, he said.