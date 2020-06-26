Schools in Delhi to Remain Closed till July 31 in View of Covid-19, Announces Manish Sisodia

Image for representation. (Reuters)
Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, made the announcement after a meeting with officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) on how to reopen schools.
- PTI
- Last Updated: June 26, 2020, 7:36 PM IST
Schools in Delhi will continue to remain closed till July 31 in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday.
"Reopening schools is not merely a technical work, rather, it is a creative work that would give schools a new and bigger role. Schools will continue to be closed in Delhi till July 31," Sisodia said.
Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, made the announcement after a meeting with officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) on how to reopen schools.
https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/fallback/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=coronavirus%2CCoronavirus+Lockdown%2Ccovid-19%2Cdelhi+education%2Cdelhi+schools&publish_min=2020-06-23T19:36:45.000Z&publish_max=2020-06-26T19:36:45.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2