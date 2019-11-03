English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Schools in Gurugram, Faridabad Districts to be Closed on November 4 and 5 Due to Pollution: Haryana Govt
The timing for the schools in Sirsa districts too have been changed and they would hold classes between 10 am and 3 pm till November 6, a state government spokesperson said.
Image for representation / PTI
Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday ordered closure of all schools in Guugaon and Faridabad districts amid the smog enveloping major parts of the the national capital region.
The schools in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts will stay shut on November 4 and 5 owing to the air pollution in the two districts, a state government spokesperson said.
The timing for the schools in Sirsa districts too have been changed and they would hold classes between 10 am and 3 pm till November 6, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Birthday with Fans, Thanks Them for Making It Special
- La Liga: League Leaders Barcelona Slip to Shock Defeat after Levante’s 7-Minute Goal Flurry
- Terminator Dark Fate Movie Review: Nobody will be Back After This One
- Pegasus Spyware Explained: How it Can Easily Take Over Your Phone With Just a Missed Call
- What is Driving Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot Merger Talks - Explained