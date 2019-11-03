Schools in Gurugram, Faridabad Districts to be Closed on November 4 and 5 Due to Pollution: Haryana Govt

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday ordered closure of all schools in Guugaon and Faridabad districts amid the smog enveloping major parts of the the national capital region.

The schools in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts will stay shut on November 4 and 5 owing to the air pollution in the two districts, a state government spokesperson said.

The timing for the schools in Sirsa districts too have been changed and they would hold classes between 10 am and 3 pm till November 6, he said.

