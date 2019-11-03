Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Schools in Gurugram, Faridabad Districts to be Closed on November 4 and 5 Due to Pollution: Haryana Govt

The timing for the schools in Sirsa districts too have been changed and they would hold classes between 10 am and 3 pm till November 6, a state government spokesperson said.

PTI

Updated:November 3, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
Schools in Gurugram, Faridabad Districts to be Closed on November 4 and 5 Due to Pollution: Haryana Govt
Image for representation / PTI

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday ordered closure of all schools in Guugaon and Faridabad districts amid the smog enveloping major parts of the the national capital region.

The schools in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts will stay shut on November 4 and 5 owing to the air pollution in the two districts, a state government spokesperson said.

The timing for the schools in Sirsa districts too have been changed and they would hold classes between 10 am and 3 pm till November 6, he said.



