Schools in Haryana to Reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from February First Week

Schools in Haryana will reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from the first week of February, state Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on Wednesday. The COVID cases are gradually coming down and the situation has improved. Moreover, the COVID-19 vaccination drive has also begun. So, we have decided to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 from February first week, the minister told reporters here.

He said a decision on starting Classes 1 to 5 will be taken later. The schools will have to follow all guidelines related to face masks, sanitisers and social distancing, he said.

After remaining shut for six months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, schools in Haryana had partially reopened in mid-September for students of Classes 9 to 12. However, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government had ordered the closure of all schools in November.

Over 150 students from three Haryana districts — Rewari, Jind and Jhajjar — had tested positive for coronavirus in November after which all the schools were shut till further orders. In mid-December, the schools had again reopened for the higher classes.