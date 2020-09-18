Schools In Himachal From Classes 9-12 To Reopen From Monday

Shimla: The HimachalPradesh government has decided to reopen schools from Classes 9 to 12 from Monday, almost six months after remaining shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision in this regard was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday evening, an official spokesperson said.

Educational institutions in the state were closed in March after the outbreak of the deadly virus. The Cabinet gave its nod to open educational institutions outside the containment zones in the state from September 21 as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the spokesperson said.

These schools will be opened with 50 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff in attendance for students from Class 9 to Class 12, provided the students are willing to take guidance from the teachers, he said. For this, a written consent of the parents or guardians of students is mandatory, the spokesperson added.

