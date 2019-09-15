Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Schools in Jhalawar Closed Tomorrow, Rescue Teams Deployed As Heavy Rains Lash Rajasthan

The National Crisis Management Committee on Sunday reviewed the prevailing flood situation in Rajasthan directed that immediate assistance be provided to meet the crisis.

News18.com

Updated:September 15, 2019, 7:23 PM IST
Schools in Jhalawar Closed Tomorrow, Rescue Teams Deployed As Heavy Rains Lash Rajasthan
Many low-lying areas were flooded in Kota as heavy rains lash Rajasthan. (Credits: ANI)
All schools in Jhalawar, Rajasthan is to be closed tomorrow in view of heavy rainfall in the region. Rajasthan has been receiving heavy rains in the past few days.

Low-lying areas of Kota have flooded after Chambal River overflowed due to incessant rainfall.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, on Sunday reviewed the prevailing flood situation in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh directed that immediate assistance be provided to meet the crisis.

The NCMC has been informed that action to evacuate and rescue people and livestock has been taken by the states and no loss of life has been reported, a Home Ministry statement said.

Adequate teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the Army have also been deployed in rescue work, it said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) conveyed that while there has been very heavy rainfall in the two states over the past few days, the intensity is likely to decline from Monday.

Senior officials of the Ministries of Home and the Defence, as well as those from the IMD, NDRF and Central Water Commission attended the meeting.

