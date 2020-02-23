Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Schools in Kashmir Set to Reopen Tomorrow after Remaining Shut for Seven Months Since Lockdown

Officials said all arrangements had been put in place for students to attend schools after the institutions remained shut for months since August after scrapping of its special status and due to winter break.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2020, 9:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Schools in Kashmir Set to Reopen Tomorrow after Remaining Shut for Seven Months Since Lockdown
Representative image (Getty images)

Srinagar: Schools in Kashmir are scheduled to reopen on Monday after remaining shut for nearly seven months following the abrogation of Article 370.

Officials of the Jammu and Kashmir education department said all arrangements had been put in place for the students to attend schools after the institutions remained shut for months since August after scrapping of its special status and due to winter break.

The government had made several efforts last year to reopen the schools in a phased manner, but it failed to bear any fruit as the parents kept their wards at home due to apprehensions about their safety.

Towards the end of the year, few schools opened, but students were asked to attend classes without wearing school uniforms.

Kashmir School Education Director Mohammad Younis Malik said all arrangements had been put in place and the timing for the schools falling within Srinagar's municipal limits will be 10am-3pm, while in the rest of Kashmir division, the timing will be 10.30am-3.30pm.

The director urged the teachers to work with dedication for building capacities of the students for their better future.

"It's our responsibility to extend our support to them and redouble efforts to get their syllabus completed well in time," the director said.

He instructed the field officers to visit schools regularly to monitor the follow up of academic planner for timely accomplishment of the set targets.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram