Schools in Kashmir to Re-open on February 24 After Winter Break

While the timing for school in the Srinagar municipal limits will be 10 am to 3 pm, for others it will be 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.

IANS

Updated:February 22, 2020, 8:45 PM IST
Schools in Kashmir to Re-open on February 24 After Winter Break
Srinagar: A security personnel stands guard at a closed market, in Srinagar, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Authorities on Sunday snapped mobile internet services in Kashmir as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order disturbance on the seventh death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru. (PTI Photo)(PTI2_9_2020_000115B)

Srinagar: All schools in Kashmir are set to re-open on February 24 after the winter break. Director School Education Mohammad Younis Malik said all arrangements were in place.

While the timing for school in the Srinagar municipal limits will be 10 am to 3 pm, for others it will be 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.

"It's our responsibility to redouble efforts to get the school syllabus completed in time," he said. The field Officers had been asked to visit schools regularly to monitor the follow-up of academic planner for timely accomplishment of set targets, he added.

