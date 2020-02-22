Schools in Kashmir to Re-open on February 24 After Winter Break
While the timing for school in the Srinagar municipal limits will be 10 am to 3 pm, for others it will be 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.
Srinagar: A security personnel stands guard at a closed market, in Srinagar, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Authorities on Sunday snapped mobile internet services in Kashmir as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order disturbance on the seventh death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru. (PTI Photo)(PTI2_9_2020_000115B)
Srinagar: All schools in Kashmir are set to re-open on February 24 after the winter break. Director School Education Mohammad Younis Malik said all arrangements were in place.
While the timing for school in the Srinagar municipal limits will be 10 am to 3 pm, for others it will be 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.
"It's our responsibility to redouble efforts to get the school syllabus completed in time," he said. The field Officers had been asked to visit schools regularly to monitor the follow-up of academic planner for timely accomplishment of set targets, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Video of Lion Playing in the Grass After Being Rescued from Circus is Breaking the Internet
- Leaked Pics from The Batman Sets Reveal First Look at Batsuit, Batcycle and Catwoman
- Bhutan's PM Urges Every Citizen to Adopt 'Stray Dogs' as Birthday 'Gift' to its King
- Ahead of Festival, Indian-American Entrepreneur Launches 'Holi Ghee' to Pay Homage to Desi Sweets
- Google is Throwing Out Apps That Bother Users With Adverts; Almost 600 Have Been Binned