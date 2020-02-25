Take the pledge to vote

Schools in Northeast Delhi to Remain Closed Tomorrow, CBSE Requested to Postpone Wednesday’s Board Exams

Sisodia had on Monday announced that schools will be closed on Tuesday. He had also spoken to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and requested him to postpone the board examination for the particular district.

February 25, 2020
File photo of Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

New Delhi: All private and government schools in violence-affected Northeast Delhi will continue to be closed on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

Sisodia, also the Delhi Education Minister, said all internal examinations have been postponed by schools.

"In violence-affected Northeast district, schools will be closed tomorrow as well. Internal examinations have been postponed. Have requested CBSE to postpone the board exam as well," he said in a tweet.

There was no response from the CBSE on whether the exam will be postponed or not.

Smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, burning shops, pelting stones and threatening locals, as fresh violence tore through northeast Delhi, killing six more people on Tuesday and taking the toll in the communal clashes over the amended citizenship law to 11.

As tension smouldered in the national capital's northeast, violence cut a swathe through several localities, including Chand Bagh and Bhajanpura, with stones and other missiles hurled and shops set ablaze.

Sisodia had on Monday announced that schools will be closed on Tuesday. He had also spoken to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and requested him to postpone the board examination for the particular district.

However, CBSE had clarified that there is no examination centre in North East Delhi for exams on Tuesday so no rescheduling was needed.

