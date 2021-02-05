Schools in Uttar Pradesh to Reopen For Classes 6-8 From Feb 10, For Classes 1-5 on March 1

The Uttar Pradesh administration on Friday announced that schools for classes six to eight will reopen from February 10 while classes one to five will open from March 1.

A few days ago, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked authorities to consider resuming classes in schools as per the guidelines of the central government.

Over 1 crore 83 lakh children study in more than 1.5 lakh primary and upper primary schools of the state run by the Basic Education Department.

According to the central government's guidelines in relation to resumption of classes from six to eight in schools, Adityanath had directed the education department to reopen schools. However, he had instructed officials to assess the condition of coronavirus infection before resuming studies.