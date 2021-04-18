Schools, Malls, Theatres Shut; Night Curfew Imposed: Bihar Goes Into 'Lockdown' Mode

Day after Bihar reported 34 more Covid-19 fatalities and 7,870 new cases in 24 hours, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a slew of strict curbs placing the state almost under a lockdown.

To contain the rapid spread of Covid-19 which refuses to let up in the state – several parties, including the BJP, Congress, RJD and JD(U) have shut their party offices and are holding meetings online – Kumar imposed several restrictions.

Night curfew across Bihar from 9 PM to 5 AM.

All educational institutions to remain closed till May 15

All movie theatres, shopping, malls, clubs and public parks will be completely shut.

All government and private offices to remain closed post 5 PM.

Healthcare workers to get a month’s salary as a bonus for encouragement

Containment zones to be designated across Bihar wherever numbers are high.

Quarantine centres to be erected in all districts and major cities and towns for infected people who can’t afford to remain in home isolation.

Shop selling essential items like groceries, meat, and medical stores to remain open till 6 PM only.

Restaurants and eateries cannot serve food to people on the premises. Only home delivery has been allowed.

All religious places will remain shut.

All public functions banned barring marriages, funerals and other essential gatherings. Number of attendees capped at 100.

All district administrations have been instructed to impose Section 144 at crowded places.

Essential services like fire ambulance and e-commerce have been exempted from these restrictions.

Nitish Kumar has also appealed to people from Bihar working in other states to return to their home state to escape the virus.

